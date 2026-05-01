350 kg cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore hidden in gloves and pads: Big Mumbai drug bust

NCB is now hunting for the kingpin, handlers, financiers, and buyers, with investigations intensifying by the day.

Packets of cocaine concealed under cricket pads and gloves, contraband smuggled into India inside cavities of imported machinery, drugs stored inside warehouses: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed to have dismantled a transnational cocaine syndicate, seizing 349 kilograms of high-grade substance valued at nearly Rs 1,745 crore, from Mumbai and the adjoining logistics corridor.

According to the NCB, the operation, codenamed “White Strike”, involved over six months of intelligence gathering and surveillance, culminating in coordinated raids in the Kalamboli-Bhiwandi corridor spanning Navi Mumbai and Thane district.

Acting on specific and credible inputs, multiple teams launched coordinated strikes in the Kalamboli – Bhiwandi corridor (Navi Mumbai – Thane region), exposing a highly organised transnational drug supply network using warehouse infrastructure and concealed transport mechanisms.