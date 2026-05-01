350 kg cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore hidden in gloves and pads: Big Mumbai drug bust
Resolved to ruthlessly crush narcotics cartel, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X. Use of warehousing ecosystem points to structured logistics chain involving import of machinery with concealed cocaine, said NCB spokesperson
Packets of cocaine concealed under cricket pads and gloves, contraband smuggled into India inside cavities of imported machinery, drugs stored inside warehouses: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed to have dismantled a transnational cocaine syndicate, seizing 349 kilograms of high-grade substance valued at nearly Rs 1,745 crore, from Mumbai and the adjoining logistics corridor.
According to the NCB, the operation, codenamed “White Strike”, involved over six months of intelligence gathering and surveillance, culminating in coordinated raids in the Kalamboli-Bhiwandi corridor spanning Navi Mumbai and Thane district.
Acting on specific and credible inputs, multiple teams launched coordinated strikes in the Kalamboli – Bhiwandi corridor (Navi Mumbai – Thane region), exposing a highly organised transnational drug supply network using warehouse infrastructure and concealed transport mechanisms.
The official said that it was a two-staged operation.
“During the first strike, acting on credible inputs, NCB teams first intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Super Carry near KWC Warehousing complex in Kalamboli. 136 one-kg packets were found in cartons wherein cocaine was concealed using cricket pads and gloves. They have detained a suspect from the spot,” an NCB spokesperson said.
On sustained interrogation and follow-up action, the accused revealed the existence of another concealed consignment stored in Bhiwandi, a major warehousing hub.
A raid was conducted at a warehouse in Laxman Compound, Rehnal Gaon, Bhiwandi, yielding another 213 one-kg packets – pushing the total haul to 349 kg.
“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the cocaine was smuggled inside imported machinery cavities, each packet wrapped in nine layers of polythene, including a black greasy coating. The use of Bhiwandi’s warehousing ecosystem points to a structured logistics chain involving import of machinery with concealed cocaine, storage and retrieval of cocaine packets in warehouses and downstream supply of narcotics,” the spokesperson said.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the bust on X, stating, “We are resolved to ruthlessly crush the narcotics cartel. The NCB has cracked down on a major international narcotics ring seizing 349 kgs of High-Grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai. This is a trailblazing example of bottom to top approach where the agency traced back a smaller consignment to net a massive network. Congratulations to Team NCB for this monumental success.”
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of HM Shah, the successful operation reflects the government’s zero tolerance policy against narcotics trafficking,” the NCB spokesperson added.
NCB is now hunting for the kingpin, handlers, financiers, and buyers, with investigations intensifying by the day. “Intensive investigation is underway to apprehend the kingpin, handlers, financiers, and intended receivers of the consignment,” the spokesperson said.
The seizure is significant because about 200-300 kg of cocaine is usually seized in India every year on an average while in this single case, 349 kgs of cocaine has been seized, the spokesperson added.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
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Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
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