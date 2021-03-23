‘Operation Thiruvallur’ launched to safely dispose unexploded ordnance in Tamil Nadu

Nearly 10 tonnes of unexploded ordnance from a metal scarp dump in Thiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu will be segregated and destroyed by Army personnel. The operation, which began today, will continue for another three to five days.

The metal scrap dump, now covered with undergrowth, had been left unattended for years after a blast had killed a factory worker.

The operation involves meticulous and high-risk segregation of the unexploded ordnance, officials said. Troops from the Southern Command with expertise in handling bombs and explosive devices are involved in the disposal.

A press statement from the Southern Command said, “Troops of Southern Command, Pune have launched ‘Operation Thiruvallur’ in continuance of their efforts to contribute directly towards security and well being of people. The operation is being undertaken under the aegis of ‘Aid to Civil Authorities,’ involving the safe disposal of nearly 10 tonnes of unexploded ordnance which had possibly been collected inadvertently by some factories over a number of years located in the general area of SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.”

Officials said that it is an intricate and complex effort involving many weeks of detailed planning and coordination with the civil authorities. “The operation is a classic demonstration of joint coordination and planning undertaken between the Army and Tamil Nadu State Government, on whose request the operation has been specifically approved by Ministry of Defence. The aim of the operation is to ensure a safe environment for all citizens in and around Gummidipoondi.” the statement added.

