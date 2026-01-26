Operation Sindoor struck at heart of enemy: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

UT Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that “a new dawn” has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir, with employment being provided not to those associated with terrorism but to families who have suffered because of it.

Addressing the Republic Day function at MA Stadium here, he said that “decades of suppressed pain and tears are finally receiving dignity and justice”, assuring people that “every case linked to terrorism will be thoroughly examined, fresh investigations will be conducted, and the guilty will face the strictest punishment”.

He expressed gratitude to members of the armed forces, police, paramilitary units and the civil administration for upholding the nation’s pride through their duty, dedication and bravery during Operation Sindoor, which he described as a “defining moment in India’s national security doctrine” that “any terrorist attack on its soil would be treated as an act of war”.