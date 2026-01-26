Operation Sindoor struck at heart of enemy: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
UT Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that “a new dawn” has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir, with employment being provided not to those associated with terrorism but to families who have suffered because of it.
Addressing the Republic Day function at MA Stadium here, he said that “decades of suppressed pain and tears are finally receiving dignity and justice”, assuring people that “every case linked to terrorism will be thoroughly examined, fresh investigations will be conducted, and the guilty will face the strictest punishment”.
He expressed gratitude to members of the armed forces, police, paramilitary units and the civil administration for upholding the nation’s pride through their duty, dedication and bravery during Operation Sindoor, which he described as a “defining moment in India’s national security doctrine” that “any terrorist attack on its soil would be treated as an act of war”.
He also praised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for giving a new dimension to the Kashmir Marathon by participating in the event, adding that large participation in the Tiranga Yatra reflects deep-rooted patriotism among the people.
“Operation Sindoor was not merely a military action; it was a declaration of India’s strategic resolve,” he said, adding that “we struck at the heart of the enemy, dismantled their terror infrastructure, exposed the hollowness of nuclear threats, and reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to protecting national sovereignty”.
Pointing out that India has drawn “a new red line”, Sinha said the operation conveyed to the world that every act of terrorism and every attempt to support it will be met with a decisive response. Its success has instilled renewed confidence among citizens that the armed forces remain vigilant and committed to their protection, he added.
At the same time, he said, it has sent a clear signal to the international community that India’s actions are rational, restrained and rooted in its legitimate right to self-defence, adding that “whether terrorist networks operate across the border or within it, they will be completely neutralized”.
The Lieutenant Governor paid tributes to civilians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and commended the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Indian Army personnel who, through Operation Mahadev, eliminated the three Pakistani terrorists involved in the attack and delivered justice “for the dignity of our mothers and sisters”.
He also offered condolences to police and civil administration personnel who lost their lives in an accidental explosion in Nowgam. “The debt owed to those who secured peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir with their blood can never be repaid,” he said, adding that “on this solemn occasion, we must pledge to remember their sacrifice and fulfil their dream of a peaceful, fearless, and developed Jammu & Kashmir”.
Sinha appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for uncovering a nationwide terror network last November and preventing several attacks. “They are India’s true heroes, and I am proud of them,” he said.
Acknowledging the suffering caused by recent natural calamities, he paid tributes to those who lost their lives and thanked the security forces, SDRF and NDRF for their rescue and relief efforts.
Highlighting the government’s development agenda, Sinha said it is fully committed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to transforming Jammu and Kashmir and contributing to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’. He said the region is witnessing a new era of peace, progress and opportunity.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
BCCI VP accuses Pakistan of interfering in India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup issue, causing confusion. Bangladesh government and cricket board refused to travel due to security concerns, leading to Scotland's inclusion. Pakistan's participation depends on PM's decision, PCB suggests hybrid model for Bangladesh. Shukla says it is unnecessary for Pakistan to get involved.