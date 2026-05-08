Operation Sindoor showcased India’s ability to compel its adversary to surrender: Rajnath Singh

He stressed on the importance of ensuring integrated national preparedness across all spectrums of conflict, while also lauding progress achieved in enhancing integration and technological adoption across the three services. (Image: Rajnath Singh/X)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday described Operation Sindoor as a “short-duration, deep-penetration, high-intensity, and high-impact operation” which showcased India’s ability to compel its adversary to surrender.

Addressing the second edition of Joint Commanders’ Conference in Jaipur a year after the operation, he said it was a demonstration of India’s growing capabilities and a symbol of its collective resolve and new military ethos. Singh called upon top military commanders of the three armed services to remain future-ready, learning from the operation and the current global security landscape, a statement from the Ministry of Defence noted.

Highlighting the need to strengthen capabilities in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, data analytics and secure communication networks to stay prepared in the evolving geopolitical security scenario, he said that future conflicts will increasingly be shaped by “hybrid threats, information dominance and operations conducted simultaneously across cyber, space, electromagnetic and cognitive domains”.