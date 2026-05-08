Operation Sindoor showcased India’s ability to compel its adversary to surrender: Rajnath Singh
Addressing the second edition of Joint Commanders’ Conference in Jaipur a year after the operation, he said it was a demonstration of India’s growing capabilities and a symbol of its collective resolve and new military ethos.
He stressed on the importance of ensuring integrated national preparedness across all spectrums of conflict, while also lauding progress achieved in enhancing integration and technological adoption across the three services. (Image: Rajnath Singh/X)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday described Operation Sindoor as a “short-duration, deep-penetration, high-intensity, and high-impact operation” which showcased India’s ability to compel its adversary to surrender.
Addressing the second edition of Joint Commanders’ Conference in Jaipur a year after the operation, he said it was a demonstration of India’s growing capabilities and a symbol of its collective resolve and new military ethos. Singh called upon top military commanders of the three armed services to remain future-ready, learning from the operation and the current global security landscape, a statement from the Ministry of Defence noted.
Highlighting the need to strengthen capabilities in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, data analytics and secure communication networks to stay prepared in the evolving geopolitical security scenario, he said that future conflicts will increasingly be shaped by “hybrid threats, information dominance and operations conducted simultaneously across cyber, space, electromagnetic and cognitive domains”.
He stressed on the importance of ensuring integrated national preparedness across all spectrums of conflict, while also lauding progress achieved in enhancing integration and technological adoption across the three services. “Future wars will not be won solely through weaponry, but through innovative thinking and enhanced synergy,” the minister added.
He also asked the military leadership to cultivate an ‘element of surprise’ to remain unpredictable to the nation’s adversaries and secure a strategic edge in any given situation, while asking them to remain vigilant of the element of surprise of the enemy.
He also released a documentary film on Operation Sindoor and the Joint Doctrine for Integrated Communication Architecture, aimed at strengthening doctrinal clarity, interoperability and integrated communications across the Armed Forces in future multidomain operations.
According to the statement, the conference, themed ‘Military Capability in New Domains’, brought together the top leadership of the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Armed Forces to deliberate on emerging security challenges and future readiness.
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“Comprehensive deliberations were held on future warfare, multidomain operations, technological transformation and joint capability development,” the statement said, adding that the conference witnessed extensive discussions on “cognitive warfare; cyber resilience against evolving quantum and AI-enabled threats; military capability development in emerging domains; indigenous innovation and AI-enabled warfighting concepts”.
Demonstrations of advanced systems and platforms developed for intelligence fusion, operational planning and information management were also showcased during the conference, reflecting growing integration of cutting-edge technologies into joint operational structures, the statement noted.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More