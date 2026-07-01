Rajnath Singh misled Parliament on soldier deaths, says Venugopal; demands privilege proceedings

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal on Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding that privilege proceedings be initiated against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for “misleading” Parliament by claiming that no Indian soldier was martyred post the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

Venugopal gave the notice of privilege under Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

In his letter to the Speaker, Venugopal said that on July 28, 2025, during discussions on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the Operation Sindoor that followed, Rajnath Singh said that no harm was caused to the Indian soldiers.