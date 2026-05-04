Operation Sindoor prime example of technological warfare and nation’s readiness: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said Operation Sindoor served as an irrefutable proof that India not only understands the evolving nature of warfare, but is deploying technological advancements with confidence.

While addressing the inaugural session of the three-day North Tech Symposium, organised by the Indian Army’s Northern and Central Commands and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Singh also highlighted the criticality of sustained focus on research and cultivating the element of surprise to stay future-ready in the present era of intense technological revolution.

Lauding the defence forces and the industry for thoroughly analysing the evolving circumstances and ensuring India’s preparedness, he said, “Op Sindoor demonstrated the valour and capabilities of our defence forces to the world. Cutting-edge indigenous equipment, including advanced missile systems such as Akashteer, Akash missile system, and BrahMos, was used during the operation.”

He then added, “It served as irrefutable proof that we not only understand the evolving nature of warfare but are deploying technological advancements with unwavering confidence.”

Speaking about the rate of technological change being witnessed in modern-day warfare, he said, “In the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the nature of warfare transformed from tanks and missiles to game-changer drones and sensors within a span of merely three or four years.”

“Furthermore, things that are part of day-to-day life are turning into deadly weapons. The pager attacks in Lebanon and Syria have prompted a reassessment of modern warfare methods. In such a situation, we need to be prepared,” he added.

Rajnath highlighted the need to adopt a proactive approach and build capabilities that enable the country, should the need arise, to launch an unexpected strike against its adversary.

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“History bears witness that in warfare, the decisive edge invariably belongs to the side that possesses the element of surprise. While our defence forces are already working in that direction, we must make further progress with greater proactivity,” he said.

Stressing that the nation that swiftly adapts to the technological revolution holds the decisive edge in the future warfare landscape, he said there’s no substitute for research in today’s world. The manner in which future wars will be fought is being determined within the laboratories today, he said.

Defence research

The defence minister further emphasised that the government has placed defence research at the centre of its priorities, and wants to take it to the next level through DRDO.

He highlighted that a new Transfer of Technology policy has been implemented, wherein the 20 per cent fee, levied earlier, has been completely waived off for development-cum-production partners, development partners, and production agencies. “As a result, DRDO has, so far, transferred over 2,200 technologies to various industries,” he said.

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He further said that the DRDO has initiated a policy granting Indian industries free access to its patents, a move that will bolster both their technological capabilities and global competitiveness.

“DRDO’s testing facilities have also been opened up for the industries on a payment basis. Every year, hundreds of industries utilise these facilities for R&D support,” he said.

He said the industries must step forward and excel in areas such as directed energy weapons, hypersonic weapons, underwater domain awareness, space situational awareness, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

He also said that infrastructure development within the defence sector is being prioritised, highlighting the number of infrastructure projects directly linked to the defence sector launched in Uttar Pradesh, especially the setting up of the Defence Industrial Corridor.

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Recalling his recent visit to Germany, he said that foreign companies are expressing keen interest in forging partnerships with Indian defence firms, which is a testimony to the growing stature of the Indian defence industry in the international market.

In his address, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta stated that the symposium provides a unique platform to the defence forces, Industry, start-ups, innovators, and academia to develop indigenous technological solutions aimed at addressing critical operational challenges.

GOC-in-C, Northern Command Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma said that in view of the recent conflicts, specific capabilities such as unmanned aerial systems (UAS), counter-UAS systems, AI-enabled decision-making tools, precision strike capabilities, and advanced artillery systems have become indispensable for establishing dominance on the battlefield.

More than 280 companies have set up stalls to demonstrate their latest innovations and technologies at the event.