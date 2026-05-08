Operation Sindoor a befitting reply to cross-border terror sponsor Pakistan, says MEA

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor today. The entire world saw the Pahalgam terrorist attack for what it was. We gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.”

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
1 min readNew DelhiMay 8, 2026 04:55 AM IST
Op Sindoor a befitting reply to cross-border terror sponsor Pak, says MEAMEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (Source: ANI)
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A year after Operation Sindoor, India said on Thursday that it has every right to defend itself against terrorism and linked the Indus Waters Treaty to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

On Thursday, responding to questions, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor today. The entire world saw the Pahalgam terrorist attack for what it was. We gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.”

India and Pakistan had four days of military confrontation last year, from May 7 to 10, after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. It was followed by a ceasefire, which US President Donald Trump had claimed to have brokered – something Delhi has rejected.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

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