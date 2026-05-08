Operation Sindoor a befitting reply to cross-border terror sponsor Pakistan, says MEA

A year after Operation Sindoor, India said on Thursday that it has every right to defend itself against terrorism and linked the Indus Waters Treaty to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

On Thursday, responding to questions, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor today. The entire world saw the Pahalgam terrorist attack for what it was. We gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.”

India and Pakistan had four days of military confrontation last year, from May 7 to 10, after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. It was followed by a ceasefire, which US President Donald Trump had claimed to have brokered – something Delhi has rejected.