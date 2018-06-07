Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Indian naval ship INS Sunayna, carrying the rescued Indians, entered the Porbandar harbour in Gujarat at around 9 AM

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2018 4:22:01 pm
Operation Nistar: Indian Navy brings back 38 Indians from cyclone-hit Socotra island in Yemen The Indians were stranded in Socotra island after a cyclone hit the area and INS Sunayna on Sunday had evacuated them in an operation christened “Nistar”. (Indian navy)

Thirty-eight Indians on Thursday were brought back home by the Indian Navy, four days after they were rescued from the cyclone-hit Socotra island in Yemen.

Indian naval ship INS Sunayna, carrying the rescued Indians, entered the Porbandar harbour in Gujarat at around 9 AM, Navy Spokesperson Captain DK Sharma said.

The Indians were stranded in Socotra island after a cyclone hit the area and INS Sunayna on Sunday had evacuated them in an operation christened “Nistar”. The cyclone Mekunu had badly hit various parts of Oman and the Socotra island.

“INS Sunayna entered Porbandar harbour at after successfully evacuating 38 Indians off the Socotra island during a swift operation,” Sharma said.

He said after completion of all the formalities, they were handed over to the civil administration to facilitate their return to native places.

