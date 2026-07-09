Operation ‘hardball’: Indian agencies shared, verified list of names and hideouts with US

Sources said that Indian agencies, through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), also shared a list of gangsters based in the US and other foreign countries, along with evidence. The meetings gained pace over the last one-and-a-half months, before the coordinated crackdown by law enforcement agencies in the US, Canada and Europe.

“After the deportation of gangster Anmol Bishnoi from the US (in November last year), who is wanted as the main plotter in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, coordination between India’s central agencies and US law enforcement agencies improved significantly,” said sources.

In their recent meetings, the central agencies are learnt to have shared and verified with US officials a list of associates of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, along with details of their possible hideouts.