Visakhapatnam naval base staffer, driver held for ‘sharing information with Pakistan’

The HQ of the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam. (Credits: Indian Navy)

Busting a module allegedly involved in sharing sensitive defence information with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), the Andhra Pradesh Police‘s Counter Intelligence Cell has arrested two persons associated with the naval base at Visakhapatnam, officials said.

Police said the module comprises 18 suspects of which 13 are from the Navy.

The arrested accused include Pradeep Mukharjee, an employee of Visakhapatnam base, who was held in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, for his alleged involvement in sharing an OTP for activation of a WhatsApp account by a PIO, communicating with them, and sharing sensitive information relating to Naval/Defence establishments, officials said.

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He was produced before a court in Vijayawada on Tuesday, which sent him to judicial remand till October 14.