Operation Blue Star arrests: Congress seizes upon Centre’s plea opposing aid

A fresh petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the Centre challenging the last year’s order by an Amritsar court to provide compensation to 40 Sikhs arrested from the Golden Temple complex following Operation Blue Star has provided an opportunity to the Congress, which has attacked both BJP and its ally SAD, which is part of the BJP-led central government.

Congress MLA from Patti, Harminder Singh Gill, was one of the 379 people arrested from the Golden Temple in 1984 and later sent to a jail in Jodhpur. Of these, 40 filed a case for compensation after their release.

Gill, who himself did not seek any compensation, said, “I have read the Union government’s petition. It is a bundle of lies. They say we were fed desi ghee. The fact is we never had enough water even for drinking.”

“The Amritsar court’s decision came last year and I immediately met Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, asking him not to appeal against this decision. He agreed immediately and the state government did not file any appeal. In fact, it was Amarinder Singh who provided Rs 1 lakh compensation to Jodhpur jail prisoners during his stint as CM from 2002 to 2007. He always had a soft corner for them. We are again going to meet him over the fresh development. I discussed the issue with the CM during his Shahkot visit on Thursday. He is expected to meet PM Narendra Modi next week and hopefully he will raise this issue with him.”

The Amritsar court had asked the state and central government to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation each to the 40 Sikhs who had filed the case.

“This petition has exposed SAD. It is shameful that Harsimrat Kaur Badal is a minister in the central government, which has once again opened the wounds of Jodhpur jail prisoners by filing this petition. The language used in petition suggests there are some people who do not want closure of events related to Operation Blue Star. The Amritsar court ordered the compensation after 33 years of legal fight and now the petition from the union government means we will have to fight for another 10-15 years. Around 60 Jodhpur prisoners are already dead. We can hope all will be dead by the time it’s decided by the HC,” Gill said.

Virsa Singh Valtoha, former SAD MLA from Khemkaran, was also among Jodhpur jail prisoners. He said, “First of all, we hold the union government responsible for filing this petition. I have talked to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and he has give me the word that he would write a letter to prime minister to take this petition back.”

He said, “It was Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee that contested the case against the union government and won last year. I am surprised by the petition filed by union government. Rs 4 lakh compensation is negligible if you consider the torture, suffering and loss of precious years of many young detainees at Jodhpur jail. SAD will always stand with the these prisoners.” “This petition has opened the wounds of the victims,” he said.

