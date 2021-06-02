Operation Blue Star anniversary: SGPC to make public Bir of Guru Granth Sahib that received bullet injury

The decision was taken in a special meeting of the SGPC executive committee in Amritsar on Wednesday. (File Photo: PTI)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to make public the Bir of Sri Guru Granth Sahib that received bullet injury during Operation Blue Star. This will be for the first that the general mass will be able to see the relics.

The decision was taken in a special meeting of the SGPC executive committee in Amritsar on Wednesday.

While addressing the media after the meeting, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “Sikh qaum (community) can never forget the June 1984 Ghallughara (holocaust).”

“It is an oozing wound that is still painful after 37 years. The available relics associated with this holocaust will be shown to the sangat (devotees) so that the future generations can remember the atrocities committed on the community,” said Kaur.

“The executive committee has decided to bring to the light of the sangat, the holy saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib which were injured during the holocaust along with other relics. The holy injured saroop will be kept for sangat darshan at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Baba Gurbakhsh Singh behind Sri Akal Takht Sahib from June 3 to 5. The bullet which had injured the saroop will also be displayed,” she said.

She also said that the golden plates of Sri Harmandar Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib, which were also shot upon during the the military operation, would soon be kept for devotees to see.

“The history related to this Ghallughara will be depicted digitally here. The work to preserve the Khazana Deori (entrance on the right side of Akal Takht Sahib), which was witness to the military’s bullets, will also be started soon. Efforts will also be made to collect the details of Singhs (Sikh men), Singhanis (Sikh women) and Bhujhangis (Sikh fighters) killed during the 1984 June military attack,” said Bibi Jagir Kaur.

The SGPC president also got emotional while expressing the visuals of the injured saroop.

“During the attack of June 1984, the central government of the time had not only demolished Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest institution of the Sikh community, but also targeted the most sacred shrine of the world, Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib. Foreign invaders like Zakariya Khan and Abdali also targeted Sikhs and Sri Harmandar Sahib, but the military attack of June 1984 is even more painful because it was carried out by the Congress government of our own country. This Sikh holocaust will always be a part of the Sikh psyche.”

The SGPC president also appealed to the community to observe Ghallughara Day on June 6 and pay homage and respect.