Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Security blanket around Amritsar, Sikh hardliners take out remembrance march

Around 5,000 security personnel have been deployed across Amritsar as the city turns into a fortress ahead the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Thursday. Also, 500 policemen would be present inside the Golden Temple during an event to observe the anniversary. Apart from coordinating security arrangements with the police, the SGPC will also be keeping a tab on the situation with the help of CCTV cameras.

Parallel Sarbat Khalsa Jathedar Dhian Singh Mand is also expected to reach Akal Takht and read message to the community. His presence at Akal Takht is seen as the biggest headache for SGPC and the police as there are apprehensions that Sikh hardliners might create trouble in the Golden Temple complex.

Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh and SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal Wednesday appealed to the Sikh community to maintain peace while observing the anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

Giani Harpreet Singh also urged Parliament to bring a resolution to apologise for Operation Blue Star.

Talking to media, the Jathedar said,”They must bring resolution in the Parliament to seek the apology for Operation Blue Star. Parliament should say on record that whatever happened 35 years ago was wrong and they should apologise for the Operation Blue Star.”

The SGPC, meanwhile, has also deployed its task force within the Golden Temple complex to avert any untoward incident.

It is also checking the antecedents of devotees who have come to the Golden Temple for a night stay as part of its measures to keep a check on troublemakers. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Shiv Dular Singh said a ban has been imposed on carrying any arms, including sharp-edged weapons, for the next five days in the city.

Radical Sikh outfit, Dal Khalsa, has called for a shut down in Amritsar on Thursday to protest the Army action in the Golden Temple.

On Wednesday, Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)’s annual ‘Sikh Genocide Remembrance’ march got support from Students For Society (SFS), a left leaning student body. This is the first time SFS has lent support to the march.

Punjab University Student council president Kanupriya was took part in the march and extended her support to the cause of Dal Khalsa, that raised demand of Khalistan during the march.

“It is a time when fascism is in control of power and there is need to stand with minorities. SFS supports demand of self-determination of Dal Khalsa,” said Kanupriya.

Carrying saffron flags and placards, the participants marched from Gurdwara Ranjeet Avenue, passed through the major lanes of the city and concluded at the Akal Takht — highest Sikh temporal authority — after performing prayers. The protesters also raised pro-Khalistan slogans. A big float carrying pictures of Sikh militants rolled through the streets during the march.

The pro-freedom group made a solemn commitment on the eve of Operation Blue Star anniversary that the struggle for the fulfillment of ambitions and aspirations of the community would be taken to its logical conclusion following a democratic path.

Activists led by Dal Khalsa youth leader Paramjit Singh Mand were carrying photographs of damaged Golden Temple and Akal Takht and those killed in the army action.

Addressing the protest march, Dal Khalsa chief H S Dhami said: “The sentiments of sovereignty that were strengthened by the Army attack have not been buried with the passage of time and change in the political scenario.”

Reacting to the homage paid by SAD (Badal) president Sukhbir Badal to defenders of Akal Takht in 1984, Dhami said, “In a bid to rehabilitate their party, Badals’ have all of a sudden founded their love for martyrs including Sant Jarnail Singh. Badals saluting defenders of the faith should be seen in this context and nothing more.”

(WITH INPUTS FROM PTI)