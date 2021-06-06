scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

Op Blue Star anniversary: Event peaceful as large security contingent keeps watch near Golden Temple

Operation Blue Star anniversary: As many as 6,000 policemen were deployed ahead of the occasion on Sunday which is also a lockdown day in Punjab.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar |
Updated: June 6, 2021 7:50:42 pm
Amid tight security, Operation Blue Star anniversary observed in AmritsarThe 37th Operation Blue Star anniversary was observed at Akal Takht in Amritsar amid tight security arrangements on Sunday. (Express photo)

A huge gathering was witnessed on the occasion of 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star at Akal Takht on Sunday.

A ceremony to mark the occasion was held by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), in which, the bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib was performed. Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, and SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur were present during event, which remained peaceful. Even though a heavy contingent of security personnel kept a watch on people streaming in and out of the temple, no one was stopped from entering the premises on account of the ongoing lockdown.

Amid tight security, Operation Blue Star anniversary observed in Amritsar Deep Sidhu reached Akal Takht in Amritsar for the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. (Express photo)

Punjabi movie actor-turned-farmer activist and political activist Deep Sidhu also attended Sunday’s event, during which some pro-Khalistan slogans were raised.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

During Sunday’s event, Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh appealed to the community to set aside their differences under the patronage of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Activists of Sikh organisations hold Khalistani flags after offering prayers on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday, June 6 2021. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)
In Pictures |Operation Blue Star’s 37th anniversary: Security stepped up at Golden Temple

“The pain of the Sikhs is unbearable but it is important to use this to our power. The Sikh organisations and jathebandis are the strength of the community and these should not be allowed to be weakened. Today, when Sikhs are attacked anywhere; the entire community gets alerted and stands united with them. The Sikh community takes strength from their Gurus and martyrs.”

Amid tight security, Operation Blue Star anniversary observed in Amritsar People gathered at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday. (Express photo)

SGPC president, Bibi Jagir Kaur, talking to the media said, urged the community to be supportive in the works related to Sikh history and heritage.
Deep Sidhu, while talking to the media said, “Mature democracies should provide space for all kinds of aspiration. It becomes more problematic when such space is denied in a democracy.”

Activists of Sikh organisations hold swords after offering prayers on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday, June 6 2021. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

Free Education for children

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur announced on the occasion, “The SGPC will provide free education to children who have lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During this pandemic, many people have lost their lives who had limited sources of income. SGPC will make arrangements for providing education to the children of such families, so that, they can become self-reliant.”

She added, “The SGPC will also provide free education to the children of farmers who have lost lives during the ongoing farmers’ protest.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 07: Latest News

Advertisement