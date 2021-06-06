Op Blue Star anniversary: Event peaceful as large security contingent keeps watch near Golden Temple

A huge gathering was witnessed on the occasion of 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star at Akal Takht on Sunday.

A ceremony to mark the occasion was held by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), in which, the bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib was performed. Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, and SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur were present during event, which remained peaceful. Even though a heavy contingent of security personnel kept a watch on people streaming in and out of the temple, no one was stopped from entering the premises on account of the ongoing lockdown.

Deep Sidhu reached Akal Takht in Amritsar for the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. (Express photo) Deep Sidhu reached Akal Takht in Amritsar for the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. (Express photo)

Punjabi movie actor-turned-farmer activist and political activist Deep Sidhu also attended Sunday’s event, during which some pro-Khalistan slogans were raised.

During Sunday’s event, Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh appealed to the community to set aside their differences under the patronage of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Activists of Sikh organisations hold Khalistani flags after offering prayers on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday, June 6 2021. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh) Activists of Sikh organisations hold Khalistani flags after offering prayers on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday, June 6 2021. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

“The pain of the Sikhs is unbearable but it is important to use this to our power. The Sikh organisations and jathebandis are the strength of the community and these should not be allowed to be weakened. Today, when Sikhs are attacked anywhere; the entire community gets alerted and stands united with them. The Sikh community takes strength from their Gurus and martyrs.”

People gathered at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday. (Express photo) People gathered at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday. (Express photo)

SGPC president, Bibi Jagir Kaur, talking to the media said, urged the community to be supportive in the works related to Sikh history and heritage.

Deep Sidhu, while talking to the media said, “Mature democracies should provide space for all kinds of aspiration. It becomes more problematic when such space is denied in a democracy.”

Activists of Sikh organisations hold swords after offering prayers on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday, June 6 2021. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh) Activists of Sikh organisations hold swords after offering prayers on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday, June 6 2021. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

Free Education for children

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur announced on the occasion, “The SGPC will provide free education to children who have lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During this pandemic, many people have lost their lives who had limited sources of income. SGPC will make arrangements for providing education to the children of such families, so that, they can become self-reliant.”

She added, “The SGPC will also provide free education to the children of farmers who have lost lives during the ongoing farmers’ protest.”