‘Opened fire in the air but they did not go back, then fired at their legs…’: Panchkula SP

The then Panchkula SP Hamid Akhtar with dera supporters. Express Archives The then Panchkula SP Hamid Akhtar with dera supporters. Express Archives

The memory of facing the huge mob of aggressive protesters in Panchkula on August 25 will never go from my mind. I think it was for the first time in the history of Panchkula that such a grave law and order situation had arisen. I was SP (Police Headquarters) that time but I was deputed for the law and order duty here and given the charge of half of the middle cordon — starting from Shimla highway up to Singh dwar area, the main belt which included Hafed Chowk, Bella Vista, Shalimar Mall, 6/7 red light cut and Singh dwar where thousands of dera followers were sitting.

Around 3.15 pm with the pronouncement of conviction, here at our Hafed point where I was standing with my forces and the followers were exactly at the opposite side. We could hear the sound of Stun grenade and tear gas shells from the other area which was an indication that police action had started. At our point, the mob was still silent….I don’t know all of sudden they became turbulent and started vandalising media vans.

Through public announcement system, I kept appealing to them but to no avail.

The SP being given first aid. Express Archives The SP being given first aid. Express Archives

I saw that one of the engineers of NDTV was caught hold by the mob and they were beating him up badly. They would have lynched him. It was then that I decided to cross the police line and barricade to save him. I somehow hit them and brought the engineer here with our police force.

They torched OB vans of media. We used water cannon and tear gas but they broke the police barricade and fencing. We used lathicharge but they were constantly throwing stones. I was hit by a stone on right hand, right leg and left leg. My left leg started bleeding profusely but I stood there injured so that my men should not be demoralised.

We opened fire in the air but they didn’t go back. Then we fired at their legs. We wanted minimum casualties.

It didn’t end there. I saw around 5,000 people rushing towards the residential area of Sector 2. I rushed with my police force as they were trying to enter the residential houses.

By that time they knew that firing had started. I asked them to surrender and they did. I walked up to the Zirakpur border with the protesters to move them out of Panchkula.

If you see a person injured, your humane nature asks you to render help. After the firing incident, I went to the all injured and put them in the ambulance. Your heart feels a lot of pain when you see such injuries and casualties in front of you. But you are duty-bound to hold the ground. However, I just went up to the injured to rush them in ambulances.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App