OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is guest at Express Adda today

Rarely has a technology caught the imagination of the world in such a short time as the latest innovations in artificial intelligence. It’s been less than four years since OpenAI, a young Silicon Valley company, unveiled ChatGPT, the general purpose conversational AI tool that stunned the world with its capabilities.

This technology has progressed at a rapid pace ever since, and quickly led to the institution of a global conference on the subject, the fourth edition of which is currently unfolding in New Delhi. On Friday, Sam Altman, the 40-year-old CEO of OpenAI, who is here for the AI Impact Summit, will be the guest at the Express Adda. He will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group.