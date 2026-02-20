OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is guest at Express Adda today

On Friday, Sam Altman, the 40-year-old CEO of OpenAI, who is here for the AI Impact Summit, will be the guest at the Express Adda. He will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 06:16 AM IST
Sam Altman, Sam Altman Express Adda, OpenAI India, OpenAI For India, TCS AI partnership, Tata Consultancy Services, N Chandrasekaran, AI Impact Summit 2026, New Delhi, AI infrastructure India, autonomous agents, Zomato AI, Deepinder Goyal, JioHotstar OpenAI, Uday Shankar, ChatGPT India, data center infrastructure, enterprise AI India, artificial intelligence news India.OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Rarely has a technology caught the imagination of the world in such a short time as the latest innovations in artificial intelligence. It’s been less than four years since OpenAI, a young Silicon Valley company, unveiled ChatGPT, the general purpose conversational AI tool that stunned the world with its capabilities.

This technology has progressed at a rapid pace ever since, and quickly led to the institution of a global conference on the subject, the fourth edition of which is currently unfolding in New Delhi. On Friday, Sam Altman, the 40-year-old CEO of OpenAI, who is here for the AI Impact Summit, will be the guest at the Express Adda. He will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group.

Also Read | ‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world

Altman is arguably the most important technology leader right now, having ushered in a new digital revolution and offered to the world a glimpse of what the future might look like. Altman set up OpenAI in 2015 to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI) — a state of technological maturity in which a machine becomes capable of performing every task that a human being can, with greater precision, efficiency and speed.

According to most scientists, OpenAI took a big leap towards that objective in 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT, surprising much more established and powerful rivals like Google and Microsoft. It has been followed by a large number of similarly capable language models and spawned a wide variety of other AI tools for different purposes.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Trump Gaza board meeting, donald trump, donald trump Gaza board meeting, shehbaz sharif, Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India attends Trump’s Gaza board meeting as observer
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement