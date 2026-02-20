OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is guest at Express Adda today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Rarely has a technology caught the imagination of the world in such a short time as the latest innovations in artificial intelligence. It’s been less than four years since OpenAI, a young Silicon Valley company, unveiled ChatGPT, the general purpose conversational AI tool that stunned the world with its capabilities.
This technology has progressed at a rapid pace ever since, and quickly led to the institution of a global conference on the subject, the fourth edition of which is currently unfolding in New Delhi. On Friday, Sam Altman, the 40-year-old CEO of OpenAI, who is here for the AI Impact Summit, will be the guest at the Express Adda. He will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group.
Altman is arguably the most important technology leader right now, having ushered in a new digital revolution and offered to the world a glimpse of what the future might look like. Altman set up OpenAI in 2015 to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI) — a state of technological maturity in which a machine becomes capable of performing every task that a human being can, with greater precision, efficiency and speed.
According to most scientists, OpenAI took a big leap towards that objective in 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT, surprising much more established and powerful rivals like Google and Microsoft. It has been followed by a large number of similarly capable language models and spawned a wide variety of other AI tools for different purposes.
