Open to tie-up with Rajinikanth’s party: Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Panneerselvam

Rajinikanth has confirmed Thursday that his party will contest the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has hinted at a possible alliance with actor Rajinikanth who confirmed Thursday that his party will contest the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.

Ever since Rajinikanth made the announcement, he has been receiving bouquets and brickbats from the Tamil Nadu political fraternity

Addressing the reporters in Theni, Panneerselvam said: “We welcome great film actor Rajinikanth’s decision to enter politics. In politics, anything can happen. If there is an opportunity, an alliance will be formed (with Rajinikanth),” he said.

Explained | What Rajinikanth’s political plunge means for Tamil Nadu

OPS’ comment comes weeks after the AIADMK party confirmed they will continue their alliance with BJP for the upcoming assembly election. The announcement was made at a government function attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said he was confident that AIADMK-BJP alliance will win more seats and retain the power in the state.

AIADMK’s spokesperson Vaigaichelvan told Tamil channel Puthiyathalaimurai that there is absolutely no conflict within the party. “AIADMK’s deputy coordinator O Panneerselvam has made a general comment. CM Edappadi has already said that anyone can start a party in this democratic country. Panneerselvam’s comment is a sign of goodwill.

During the election, all parties come together to defeat a common enemy. Arignar Anna and Rajaji, who were two opposite poles, came together to defeat Congress, it’s part of history, It’s not something new,” he said.

DMK’s deputy general secretary MP A Raja said DMK’s vote bank won’t be deluded with Rajinikanth’s arrival. Raja described Rajinikanth’s “secular spiritual politics” as “contradictory”. “The antagonism and antipathy towards the Edappadi-led government will remain, which will be helpful to DMK,” Raja told the media,” ANI quoted him saying.

VCK Chief MP Thol Thirumavalvan said Rajinikanth will operate as just another face of BJP in Tamil Nadu. “The appointment of Arjuna Murthy, the former head of the Intellectual cell of Tamil Nadu BJP, as his (Rajinikanth) party’s chief coordinator, shows his affiliation with the saffron party. By terming his politics as spiritual, Rajinikanth has identified himself as a right-wing sympathiser. BJP is not able to enter Tamil Nadu on its own and hence Rajinikanth is being used as a tool for their agenda,” he said.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said he won’t be surprised if Rajinikanth aligns with Panneerselvam and BJP to block the two-leaves symbol of AIADMK by engineering a split, leaving Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a limbo.

Won’t be surprised if @rajinikanth aligns with @OfficeOfOPS & @BJP4India. Perhaps plan is to block the Two Leaves symbol of @AIADMKOfficial by engineering a split, leaving @CMOTamilNadu in limbo. Will have to watch to see if @TTVDhinakaran aligns with EPS. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Gandhi Makkal Iyakkam leader Tamilaruvi Manian, who has been appointed to oversee the party affairs of Rajinikanth, said the actor is firm on his decision not to become the CM candidate of his party.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd