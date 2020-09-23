Open to revising definitions of flood, drought, unseasonal rain: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File)

Speaking on the Mukhyamantri Kisan Sahay Yojana (MKSY) in the Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that 2020 was the first year of the scheme’s implementation and that the government was open to revising its definitions of flood, drought and unseasonal rain in the future. The CM was participating in a discussion on a question of short notice related to MKSY raised by BJP MLA from Vijapur constituency, Raman Patel.

Under the scheme, farmers are eligible to get compensation from the state government in the event of flood, drought and unseasonal rain.

Unlike the Pradhanmantri Fasal Bima Yojana, there is no premium that the farmer has to pay for applying for the scheme.

During the discussion, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani had demanded the revision of the criteria to define drought and flood under the scheme. He said, “The definition of flood and drought under the scheme are such that it will exclude lakhs of farmers of the state from the benefits of the scheme.”

Giving an example of the definition of flood under the scheme, Dhanani asked, “If it rains 25 inch in 48 hours, would there be any farmer alive to take benefits of the scheme?” He said that the definitions should be on the lines of the current State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms of flood and drought. As per one of the rules of the MKSY, the scheme is applicable to farmers of South Gujarat region if it rains more than 35 inch in 48 hours. Similar figure for other districts of the state is 25 inch in 48 hours.

Responding to Dhanani’s demand, CM Rupani said that when the government sat to decide the definition of flood, it considered the 2015 flood of Amreli and the 2017 flood of Banaskantha.

“I want to make a clarification that we have declared this scheme with an intention that farmers should get protection. We are open to modify the norms in future. We can sit together and certainly think it over,” Rupani said.

