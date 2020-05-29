Open to engage with Nepal to solve border row, indicates India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli (AP Photo/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli (AP Photo/File)

A day after the Nepal government’s move to bring in a constitution amendment Bill to give legal sanctity to its new map was deferred for the time being, India on Thursday said this matter is receiving “careful consideration” in Nepal taking its “seriousness” into account.

India also said it is “open to engaging” with all its neighbours, and the process requires “constructive and positive efforts”.

On Wednesday, the Nepal government failed to table the scheduled Bill, to give legal sanctity to its new map following a territorial spat with India, in Parliament.

On Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “We note that this matter is receiving careful consideration in Nepal, taking its seriousness into account. India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence. This is a continuous process and requires constructive and positive efforts.”

He also said India attaches “great importance” to the deep-rooted historical, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal.

India’s new road from Dharchula to Lipulekh as part of the Mansarovar Yatra route angered the Oli government, which came out with a new map, adding to it an area of 370 sq km at the tri-junction of Nepal, India and China (Tibet) that India claims is its territory.

A constitution amendment Bill was negotiated to legitimise the alteration or addition of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura to the new map.

