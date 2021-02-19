Open to chief ministership if BJP comes to power in Kerala: E Sreedharan

E. Sreedharan, 88, is expected to join the party formally on February 21, during Vijayayatra, a pre-poll state-wide tour led by Surendran. (File Photo)

‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan Friday declared that he is open to chief ministership if the BJP comes to power in Kerala, a day after he expressed his desire to join the party and contest as a candidate for the state Assembly elections slated to be held in April-May.

Ahead of joining the party, he said the focus will be to bring the state out of debt trap and develop infrastructure if BJP wins the Kerala assembly polls.

Sreedharan further said he is “not interested in governorship” as he “won’t be able to contribute” to the state in such a “constitutional position with no powers at all”.

On Thursday, BJP Kerala president K Surendran had announced that ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan will join the party soon.

Sreedharan, 88, is expected to join the party formally on February 21, during Vijayayatra, a pre-poll state-wide tour led by Surendran.

Sreedharan told The Indian Express that his decision was prompted by the belief that “only BJP can deliver results for the state”.

Further launching a scathing attack on the two major political parties in Kerala — the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF — he said that they “are working for furthering their interests”. He alleged that while there are “advertisements with photos of the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues about developmental projects”, the result at “the ground level…is nil”.

“When you analyse the Kerala scenario, I see only BJP can deliver results for the state. CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF are working for furthering their interests. Only BJP is working for the betterment of the country as well as the state,” he said.

Sreedharan, popularly known as Metro Man for his role in setting up Delhi Metro as a showpiece public transport model, is a retired officer of the Indian Engineering Service and advisor to several Metro projects in India.

He is a member of the United Nations’ High Level Advisory Group on Sustainable Transport.

He has received numerous national and international honours for his work in transforming the way people commute. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and felicitated with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. He was awarded the French government’s Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur in 2005 and he was also named as one of Asia’s Heroes in 2003 by TIME magazine.