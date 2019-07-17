OP Chautala gets one-week parole for grandson’s engagement

Toggle Menu
Justice I S Mehta said Chautala could be released for seven days on furnishing of “personal and surety bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties” of the like amount.

The High Court Tuesday granted one-week parole to former chief minister and INLD chief O P Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam, to attend the engagement ceremony of his grandson.

Justice I S Mehta said Chautala could be released for seven days on furnishing of “personal and surety bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties” of the like amount. The court restrained the 85-year-old leader from contacting, threatening or coercing any of the family members of the victim during this period or to “indulge in any illegal activities for the purpose of grant of bail”. Senior advocate N Hariharan and lawyer Amit Sahni, representing Chautala, sought parole for four weeks saying that the engagement ceremony of his grandson was fixed for July 18.

