Onset of southwest monsoon in Kerala likely to be on June 3, says IMD

The onset of the southwest monsoon is likely to take place on June 3 this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday afternoon. The monsoon generally hits the Kerala coast on June 1.

“The southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in enhancement of rainfall activity over Kerala. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place on June 3,” the Met department’s May 30 afternoon summary read.

Till Sunday morning, the IMD had said that the onset of monsoon would take place on May 31.

After arriving over the Andaman Sea on May 21, the southwest monsoon covered the island and most areas of the Bay of Bengal, the Maldives and Comorin regions.

After the latest advancement which was realised on May 27, the monsoon has not made any further progress till date. This coincided with the progress of cyclone Yaas, which was formed in the Bay of Bengal and crossed Odisha on May 26. This had left the ocean conditions over the Bay of Bengal unsettled.

The onset of monsoon over Kerala is declared when 14 or more meteorological stations in the state record rainfall of 2.5 mm or more for two consecutive days any time after May 10. Appropriate values of the westerly winds and the Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) over the southeast Arabian Sea and the neighbourhood regions are also taken into consideration.