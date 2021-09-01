Only when industry invests in J&K will it translate into a relationship of heart: Amit Shah

The relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India will transform into one of heart only when youths in J&K feel that people from across India are investing in the region and creating job opportunities for them, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Shah made the remarks while addressing industry representatives through virtual conference from North Block while launching an interactive portal for investment in J&K under the new industrial policy announced for the UT.

“Today, from the bottom of my heart, I appeal to the industrial world to invest in J&K. Let us together move in the direction of making J&K the most developed region in the country. The development of J&K is not the responsibility of the people of J&K alone. It is part of our country, so its development is our responsibility as well,” Shah said. “Only when you go there and make the youth feel that people from different parts of the country are coming there and investing, creating employment for them, giving them opportunities, will it translate into a relationship of the heart.”

He said PM Narendra Modi had promised on the floor of Parliament that following the abrogation of Article 370 there would be a new beginning of employment and well-being in J&K. The new industrial policy was created after a comparative analysis of all industrial policies in the country and after studying all complaints on the portal, he said.