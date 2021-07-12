‘Only way to fight Covid’: Shah urges citizens to get vaccinated

Appealing to citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest and not believe in rumours, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called upon party workers in rural areas to ensure that not a single person remains without being vaccinated in their villages.

Shah was inaugurating or laying foundation stone of various developmental projects in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and attended two public programmes in Bopal and Sanand areas of Ahmedabad.

In Bopal, Shah said, “A comprehensive vaccination campaign has been launched in Gujarat under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, making Gujarat the first in the country in per million of vaccinations. In Ahmedabad, 86 per cent residents above 45 years of age have been vaccinated, while in the 18-44 years of age group, 32 per cent have been vaccinated. I appeal to all to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Do not believe in any rumour. All those remaining 14 per cent and 70 per cent youth as well as those remaining with the second dose should get vaccinated. Only then we will be successful in fighting against coronavirus.”

Till Sunday, Shah said, total 2.7 crore people in Gujarat had received at least one dose of the vaccine. He added that the central government had recently announced a package of Rs 23,000 crore to boost country’s health infrastructure where special emphasis was on adding ICU beds, setting up an oxygen plants among other arrangements.

The pace of development work in Gujarat has not slowed down even during the Covid period, the Union Home Minister stated while outlining various developments in his constituency and vowed to make the area the most developed parliamentary constituency in the country by 2024.

Referring to the Centre’s scheme of free foodgrains to economically weaker sections from June till Diwali, Shah said, “I appeal to all BJP workers to ensure that not even one with a red card should be left behind. They might not have information, but we have to go to them and tell them that Modiji has arranged free ration for you. For spreading awareness for this scheme and vaccination, a call centre has been set up in Gandhinagar. BJP workers have to ensure that no one in their society and areas should be left without vaccination. I appeal to you and ensure you no development work will get slow, but get vaccinated. Do not believe in rumours. We have to take responsibility to get everyone vaccinated,” he said.

At Sanand, Shah said, “It is your responsibility to ensure that nobody remains without being vaccinated in your village. If anybody has doubts about vaccine or some rumours are doing the rounds…, then people have to be convinced that nothing happens by getting vaccinated. They have to be made to understand that vaccine only increases one’s immunity.”

He said that full vaccination will provide a protection cover against Covid-19 to our country as Sudarshan Chakra of Lord Krishna did to protect Dwarka.

Shah also appealed the party workers to plant trees wherever possible in their areas to make Gandhinagar a green constituency. Referring to plan to plant 15 lakh trees under the tree plantation campaign, Shah said, “It is a campaign for the future generations… If we do not plant (enough) trees, then earth could not be saved… Barren land cannot bring rain.”

The projects inaugurated by Shah included a water distribution station at a cost of Rs 21.54 crore in Sabarmati ward, another at a cost of Rs 12 crore in Nava Vadaj ward, community hall at a cost of Rs 9.19 crore and a sub-zonal office constructed at a cost of Rs 2.72 crore, a library with a capacity of 168 students constructed at a cost of Rs 6.90 crore in Bopal area by Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority and a civic centre at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

He also e-inaugurated the newly constructed Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad with passenger facilities and heritage city theme and railway stations constructed by Western Railways at Ambli Road, Khodiyar and Chandlodiya. In Sanand, Shah virtually inaugurated or laid foundation stone of various developmental works worth nearly Rs 43 crore that include two oxygen plants in Sanand and Bavla from Sanand APMC. On Sunday, Gujarat reported 42 new Covid cases and no casualty. The total case tally has reached 8,32,506 and toll 10,073.

A total of 2,32,949 persons were vaccinated on Sunday till 5 pm, taking the total vaccinations so far to 2,78,60,422, as per the state government’s daily bulletin.

Order to close doors

Ahead of the visit of Shah in Vejalpur for the inauguration of a community hall, a circular was issued from Vejalpur police station to residents of five apartment societies facing the community hall, “requesting” them to close their doors and windows from 10 am to 1 pm for “security reasons”. Inspector LD Odedara of Vejalpur police station said that the circular was a “request” and not an order as such.