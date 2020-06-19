Only virtual celebration for Shiv Sena’s 54th Foundation Day

Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray will address the party leaders and office bearers through video conference at 12 noon on Friday. (Representational) Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray will address the party leaders and office bearers through video conference at 12 noon on Friday. (Representational)

THE SHIV Sena has decided not to observe its 54th foundation day, the first since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by the party, on a grand scale. Instead, Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address party leaders and officer bearers via videoconferencing to mark the occasion on Friday.

On account of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions against gatherings still in place, Sena leaders said it would not be possible to conduct its traditional foundation day celebrations at the Shanmukhananda Hall or other venues as done annually.

“There will be a virtual foundation day celebration tomorrow. Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray will address the party leaders and office bearers through video conference at 12 noon on Friday,” said Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP.

Last year, opposition leader Devendra Fadanvis, the then chief minister, had graced the Sena’s foundation day celebrations amid bickering between the then allies regarding sharing the position of the chief minister after the Assembly polls of October 2019

