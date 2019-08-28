Only two of 87 orders on Forest Rights Act ‘in conflict with letter, spirit’ of law: TISS report

AN ANALYSIS of 87 government orders and circulars pertaining to the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, issued by various government departments in Maharashtra has found that only two orders, one from the office of the Governor of Maharashtra, and one from the forest department, are “in conflict with the letter and spirit” of the law, according to researchers at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

The TISS has prepared a compendium of all 87 government orders relating to the FRA between 2008 and 2018.

The compendium cites a notification from the office of the Governor of Maharashtra dated November 14, 2017, permitting transfer of tribal lands for vital government projects without prior sanction of the gram sabha, as having led to resentment among the tribal community in the state.

The second conflicting order, the report says, is regarding the Maharashtra Village Forest Rules (VFR), 2014, issued by the forest department.

“VFR seeks to involve the forest department in the management of community forest areas in collaboration with the communities without acknowledging the role of the gram sabha in the management of forest, as recognised under Section 5 of the FRA,” it says.

The TISS compendium, prepared by Geetanjoy Sahu, Assistant Professor from School of Habitat Studies, TISS, along with MPhil scholar Paul Fernandes, PhD scholar Anuja Anil Date of Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) and others, is part of its continuing work on forest rights and forest governance.

Not only is Maharashtra among the top five states in recognising forest rights claims, it has also undertaken initiatives to support FRA beneficiaries vis-a-vis improving land productivity, basic amenities and livelihood measures.

The compilation is expected to be useful for policy-makers, officers, district administrations, civil society groups and others interested in the implementation of the FRA.

The 87 orders were issued by the tribal development department that is the nodal agency for FRA implementation and also by other departments, including the rural development department, revenue and forest department, planning department and the Office of the Governor of Maharashtra.

At 63 orders, the tribal development department issued the most number of orders pertaining to the FRA. “Most of these orders are innovative and progressive as they seek to enhance the livelihood of forest dwellers and manage forest resource through a decentralised governance process. For example, the tribal development department has shown keen interest in facilitating the preparation of community forest resource management and planning in several ways,” the report says.