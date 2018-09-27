Only three in every ten Indians feel country is in decline: Survey

Thirty-eight per cent of people revealed that they have no confidence in their government. (Representational Image) Thirty-eight per cent of people revealed that they have no confidence in their government. (Representational Image)

Only three in every ten Indians feels that the country is in decline, revealed a survey conducted by IPSOS, an independent market research company. Amongst the 24 countries covered in the ‘pessimistic market’ index, India is ranked at 20th position. Brazil, South Africa and Argentina are the top three countries where people are most pessimistic about the future of their country.

Meanwhile, people in Chile, Germany, Canada and South Korea are more optimistic than India, the survey revealed.

Despite being optimistic, people in India largely feel that the system is broken. The survey reveals that three in every five Indians feel that our economy is rigged to favour the rich and powerful, the same ratio of people carry a grudge that traditional political parties and politicians neglect the common man.

“On one hand there is high level of optimism for the future, at the same time there is systemic failure in politicians not delivering on expectations and people expect law to increase its stranglehold in punishing the guilty and handing out justice,” says Parijat Chakraborty, executive director of Ipsos Public Affairs in India.

The survey also revealed the perceptions of Indians towards the various Institutions in the country. Twenty-six per cent of Indians say they have no confidence in the banking system while twenty-nine per cent feels no confidence in the judiciary. Fifty-one per cent of the people taking part in the survey also said they have no confidence in the media.

Also, thirty-eight per cent of people revealed that they have no confidence in their government, a surge of three per cent from 2016.

In total, 17,203 interviews were conducted by IPSOS globally between June 26-July 9 2018. Between 500 and 1000 plus individuals participated on a country by country basis via the Ipsos Online Panel. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos ranks fourth in the global research industry.

