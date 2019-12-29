Only those who say Bharat Mata ki jai can stay in India: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan was speaking at an ABVP event in Pune. (Express file photo by Prem nath Pandey) Dharmendra Pradhan was speaking at an ABVP event in Pune. (Express file photo by Prem nath Pandey)

Amidst continuing protests over the new citizenship law and a proposed nationwide NRC, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that only those who are ready to say “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” should be allowed to live in India.

Addressing the 54th state conference of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, Pradhan on Saturday said, “Aaj desh ke saamne chunauti kya hai? Ek taraf desh me nagarikta… ginti kiya jayega ki nahi kiya jayega? Kya Udham Singh ki balidan bekar jayegi? Kya Bhagat Singh ki balidan bekar jayegi? Kya Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ki balidan bekar jayegi? Kya is desh ki karoro asankhya janata jo swatantra sangram me ladai kiye the… isiliye ki aazaadi ke 70 saal ke baad is desh is vishay pe vichar karega ki nagarikta ke baare me hum gine ki na gine? Kya is desh ko hum dharamshala banayenge? Kya is desh ko jo aaye woh reh payega? Is vishay pe chunautiyan hame sweekar karna padega. Is vichar ko spasht karna padega. Bharat me Bharat Mata ki Jai kehna hi padega. Aise log hi reh payenge (What is challenge before this country today? On one side, this country’s citizenship… to be counted or not? Would Udham Singh’s sacrifice go in vain? Would Bhagat Singh’s sacrifice go in vain? Would Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s sacrifice go in vain? Did the crores of people who fought for Independence do so so that 70 years after Independence, this country would discuss whether we should count our citizens or not? Do we want to make this country to be an inn? Should anyone who comes to this country be allowed to live here? We have to face this challenge. This point has to be made clear. In India, one will have to say Bharat Mata ki Jai. Only those people will be able to live here),” Pradhan said, adding that most countries in the world had a provision for registering their citizens.

On the challenge of providing employment, Pradhan said organisations such as the ABVP would have to work towards finding a solution to the unemployment issue amidst growing automation in the industry.

“The country’s journey into the 21st century will no doubt have ABVP as its fulcrum point, a reference and leading body. Value-based education and entrepreneurship will be the core of this journey. I have been associated with ABVP since 1983, with my biggest accomplishment being the national secretary of ABVP,” Pradhan said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App