Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha: Congress smashed the idea of king in 1947, now it has come back

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government over a wide range of issues and took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying “The King does not listen to anybody”.

“There are two visions. One vision – India is a union of states. It is a partnership, not a kingdom. You will never ever rule over the people of the states of India. It has never been done in 3,000 years…The second vision is ruling India with a stick. A centralised vision. Congress smashed the idea of a king in 1947, but now that has come back. All institutions are being attacked. The farmers do not have a voice in your vision. The ‘King’ does not listen to anybody.”

Gandhi accused the government of making strategic mistakes in the foreign policy. “China has a clear vision. I can clearly see without any confusion in my mind that China has a plan… We are all nationalist. So, let us discuss properly. I can see that China has a clear cut plan. The foundations of their plan have been put in place in Doklam and Ladakh. Do not underestimate what we are facing. This is a very-very serious threat to the Indian nation… We have made huge strategic mistakes in Jammu and Kashmir. We have made huge strategic mistakes in our foreign policy and if we do not correct those mistakes…”

“It is very clear that the Chinese and the Pakistanis are Planning. Look at the weapons they are buying. Look at their activities. Look at the way they are talking. Look at who they are speaking to. I am clearly stating in the House of the Parliament that we have made a massive blunder. We have to make sure that we can defend ourselves against the Chinese,” he said.

“Please remember what I am saying because the Chinese will act… Remember that you will be responsible for anything that happens. That’s why it is important that as a nation we start this conversation. It is important as a nation you listen to what we say because we have experience. We have understanding,” Gandhi said.

The presidential address made no mention of unemployment, the Congress leader claimed.

There are two Indias — one for the rich, one for the poor — and the gap between the two was widening, Gandhi alleged and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start working towards bringing the two Indias, created by this government, together.

He claimed that 40 per cent of India’s wealth has gone to a chosen few. Today, the earnings of 84 per cent of Indians have dwindled, pushing them towards poverty, Gandhi said.

Slamming the government over its policies, he also stated that ‘Make in India’ cannot happen as the unorganised sector has been completely destroyed.