After Scindia’s ‘tiger abhi zinda hai’ barb, Digvijaya recalls how he hunted tigers

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia took a dig at senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh with his “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai” comment, Singh on Friday recalled how he used to hunt tigers with his young rival’s father Madhavrao Scindia.

“When hunting was not prohibited, I and Madhavrao Scindia used to hunt tigers. But ever since former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi brought the Wildlife Protection Act, I shoot them only on camera,” the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted.

जब शिकार प्रतिबंधित नहीं था, तब मैं और श्रीमंत माधवराव सिंधिया जी शेर का शिकार किया करते थे। इंदिरा जी के वाइल्डलाइफ़ कंज़र्वेशन एक्ट लाने के बाद से मैं अब सिर्फ शेर को कैमरे में उतारता हूँ। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 3, 2020

In another tweet, he targeted Jyotiraditya and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying “you know the true character of a tiger. Only one tiger remains in one jungle.” While vacating the chief minister’s bungalow after losing the 2018 assembly elections, Chouhan too had used the line “tiger abhi jinda hai” to reassure party workers that he will come back soon.

शेर का सही चरित्र आप जानते हैं? एक जंगल में एक ही शेर रहता है!! pic.twitter.com/i7PJzmPFAJ — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 3, 2020

Hinting at internecine battles within the BJP in the wake of expansion of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet which has left many senior leaders upset after being left out, Singh in another tweet wrote, “BJP’s future! Don’t know how many tigers have come to life after the cabinet expansion.”

समय बड़ा बलवान।

भाजपा का भविष्य!! ना जाने इस मंत्रीमंडल गठन ने कितने भाजपा के “टाइगर” ज़िंदा कर दिये। देखते जाइये। pic.twitter.com/j6ozEXfIxk — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 3, 2020

More than three months after it formed the government in Madhya Pradesh with the help of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the BJP on Thursday rewarded the former Congress leader by inducting nine of his main supporters in the council of ministers.

Three other Congress leaders who were part of the 22 MLAs who switched to the BJP to topple the Kamal Nath government also found a place in the ministry.

The expansion of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet was delayed as the BJP walked the tightrope in choosing among its own leaders, newcomers as mandated by the central leadership of the party, and Congress rebels for whom Scindia bargained hard.

After the oath ceremony, Scindia hit out at former chief minister Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh saying the two were hurt because the Congress lost power in the state. Referring to the Congress’s social media campaign against him over the last couple of months, he said, “They have tried to sully my image…. Tiger abhi zinda hai (the tiger is still alive).”

