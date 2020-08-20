Only one question linked to political turmoil listed before Rajasthan House

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot outside the CM's official residence in Jaipur (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

The political crisis in Rajasthan made headlines for over a month but the events find mention in just one of the nearly 1,000 questions listed by the MLAs for the Assembly session which resumes on Friday.

Of the 974 questions listed with the Assembly secretariat as of Wednesday evening, just one is directly connected with the events during the month-long political uncertainty which ended with the Ashok Gehlot government winning a confidence motion on August 14.

BJP MLA and former state Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf has listed a question inquiring about the allegations of phone tapping. “Is it true that a phone tapping case has happened recently? If yes, then under which law and by whose order?” reads the question. As many as 43 questions concerning the Home Department have been listed and none, apart from Saraf’s, is directly connected with the political events.

Multiple FIRs had been filed with the Special Operations Group and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan in connection with the alleged attempt to topple the government and the police had arrested at least three persons. While BJP had questioned the FIRs and accused the government of misusing the agencies, no questions have been listed in this regard.

On August 14, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria attacked the government during the debate on the confidence motion, “You have been constantly targeting BJP. I have a humble prayer, if Gulab Chand Kataria has done anything wrong then send me to jail, the government is yours, the police is yours. A case is filed under section 124A (sedition), against the CM and the Deputy CM, waah bhaiyaa SOG. And then you had to file an FIR. Are you interfering with police work?”

However, no question has been listed about these cases.

Kataria had also said, “By employing police for your personal means, you have put police’s honour on the line. You deployed them at the camps, are they your servants? Did you deploy them after depositing the money with the state? You are misusing the police to save your government…”

But no question has been listed about expenses incurred on deployment of police at the resorts.

While the Opposition had raised questions about who will bear the costs of Congress MLAs living in resorts – with Congress maintaining that it is being borne by the party – no question has been listed in this regard.

Kataria had also said that the government should make public the statements given by the persons arrested in connection with the alleged attempt to topple the government, but there are no questions listed on this issue either.

Kataria, who has served as Home Minister in the Vasundhara Raje government, told The Indian Express, “There is a difference in speech and questions. But we can perhaps ask about the expenses incurred in deployment of police. I have handled the department and you can deploy police for personal security but you have to deposit money.”

Regarding the other questions, he said “Everyone’s attention shifted to the Assembly only on August 11. We will see if we can ask in future. The answers take ten days to come and the House session will be short.”

Owing to the pandemic, 100 questions have been listed with the Health Department and 31 with the Disaster Management and Relief Department, mainly concerning Covid-19 and locusts.

