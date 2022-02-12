Only one-fourth the number of required Disha meetings being held, minister informs Lok Sabha

Only one-fourth of the required number of Disha meetings have taken place, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, also known as Disha, is responsible for monitoring the implementation of 43 government schemes and programmes including NREGS and PMGSY. Headed by an MP elected from the district, a Disha is required to meet at least once in a quarter. In a year, at least four meetings of Disha are required to be held.

However, many MPs have complained that Disha meetings are not taking place in their constituencies. On Friday, when AIMIM MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel raised this issue during Zero Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked the Rural Development minister to take a review after consulting all the concerned departments so that Disha meetings are held and all officials attend the meetings.

Singh, who was present at the time in the House, said the issue was also raised by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as well as other members.

“Today, I say with a heavy heart that only one-fourth of the required number of Disha meetings are taking place in the country,” Singh said.

Earlier, raising the issue, Jaleel had said that Disha meetings were not taking place in his constituency, Aurangabad, because MPs Raosaheb Dadarao Danve and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad were not able to find time for these meetings as both have become ministers.