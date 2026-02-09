Only ERO, not micro observers, can accept or reject eligibility of electors: Election Commission
With over 1 crore electors, out of a total of 7.08 crore, in Bengal being asked to submit additional documents to establish their eligibility, including citizenship, the EC said the family registers maintained at Anganwadi centres “cannot be accepted as a valid document” for the SIR.
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 05:08 AM IST
With the role of the “micro observers” during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal under scrutiny, the Election Commission last week told the Supreme Court that they have been deputed only to facilitate the officials on the ground, while Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) continue to decide on additions and deletions of names from the rolls.
Replying to an application filed by one of the petitioners, TMC member of Parliament Dola Sen, against the SIR on January 24, the EC said in its affidavit on February 4: “It is false to suggest that statutory powers have been vested in the micro observers.”
Incidentally, on February 4, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who is also one of the petitioners, argued in person in the SC, saying that her state was being targeted as 8,100 Central government employees had been appointed as micro observers. The EC had not appointed micro observers in the other eight states and three Union Territories where the SIR is also underway.
In its affidavit in response to Sen, the EC said it was a fact that the micro observers were Central government or Public Sector Undertaking officers who were on “deputation” and under “control” of the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer. “Their functions are purely facilitative, and the final decision qua acceptance or rejection of eligibility of any elector remains with the ERO/AERO. Therefore, merely because some micro observers have also been appointed from public sector organisations does not mean that they lack competence…” it said.
Explained
Standoff over micro observers
According to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, only the Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) or Assistant ERO of an Assembly constituency can add or delete names from the rolls. The TMC has alleged that micro observers are re-verifying the decisions taken by the ERO/AERO. As per the EC’s instructions to the Bengal CEO on December 19, 2025, the micro observers are to check the documents submitted by electors, among other tasks.
With over 1 crore electors, out of a total of 7.08 crore, in Bengal being asked to submit additional documents to establish their eligibility, including citizenship, the EC said the family registers maintained at Anganwadi centres “cannot be accepted as a valid document” for the SIR.
