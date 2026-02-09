Only ERO, not micro observers, can accept or reject eligibility of electors: Election Commission

On February 4, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who is also one of the petitioners, argued in person in the SC, saying that her state was being targeted as 8,100 Central government employees had been appointed as micro observers.

With the role of the “micro observers” during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal under scrutiny, the Election Commission last week told the Supreme Court that they have been deputed only to facilitate the officials on the ground, while Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) continue to decide on additions and deletions of names from the rolls.

Replying to an application filed by one of the petitioners, TMC member of Parliament Dola Sen, against the SIR on January 24, the EC said in its affidavit on February 4: “It is false to suggest that statutory powers have been vested in the micro observers.”