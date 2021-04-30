Only Covid hospitals should admit corona patients: Haryana decree

Khattar visited several districts to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and preparedness of the health department.

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 infections and rising cases of hospital admissions in Haryana, the state government has issued instructions to hospitals to ensure that only Covid-19 dedicated hospitals that have adequate facilities to treat such patients should admit the patients who are suffering from Covid-19 infection.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar has also said that the hospitals who do not have licence to treat Covid-19 should not admit such patients. The CM also reiterated that there was no dearth of health infrastructure including beds or other required drugs and injections to deal with Covid-19 patients across Haryana.

Khattar visited several districts to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and preparedness of the health department. In one such meeting at Ambala, Khattar also personally checked the availability of medicines, general beds, oxygen beds, ventilator beds in hospitals. He also inspected the Trauma Centre and Oxygen Generation Plant etc in Ambala.

Talking to mediapersons after reviewing the Covid-19 arrangements in district Ambala, the Chief Minister said that all necessary steps are being taken by the government to contain the spread of the second wave.

In response to a question about Remdesivir injection, the Chief Minister said that there is no shortage of Remedesivir injections, oxygen and other medicines.

2 held for Remdesivir black-marketing

Haryana Police arrested two persons, Imran and Manoj, both residents of Panipat, on charges of black-marketing of Remdesivir injection. From their possession, police recovered three injections. While Imran was posted as Area Manager at Lal Pathlab, Manoj runs a medical store in a hospital.

“The accused were trying to sell one vial of Remdesivir for Rs 20,000. Initial probe revealed that they had so far sold 12 injections at various places.

Haryana Police, meanwhile, has cautioned citizens against fraudsters who could dupe them on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders and life-saving drugs through e-commerce portal OLX and other social media applications during the current situation of Covid-19.

Issuing an advisory here, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Manoj Yadava, said, “The widespread requirement of Remdesivir injection and oxygen cylinders has become an ideal pretext for cybercriminals who are trying to manipulate people in need of oxygen. People who are in dire need of medical resources may fall in their trap. To make a quick buck, such cyber fraudsters are adopting modern techniques to cheat innocent and needy ones. The most common modus operandi of the fraudsters is posting fake advertisements about availability of oxygen cylinders and other medical resources on cyber platforms like OLX and Facebook/Instagram. They have nothing to sell with them but only trying to cheat people taking advantage of the current situation. Those who engaged in online black marketing of oxygen on OLX, are based in area around trijunction of Haryana, Rajasthan or Uttar Pradesh”.

DGP also advised people to exercise caution and not to entertain any such offer available on OLX and other applications to avoid such frauds. “Amid rising cases of Covid, Police have also launched mobile number 7087089947 and toll-free number 1800-180-1314 where citizens can share any sort of information related to black marketing of oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections and other life-saving drugs”, DGP added.