Monday, November 01, 2021
Only Cong fights Modi across India: Chidambaram

Asked if the presence of the Banerjee-led TMC would dent the Congress's prospects in the state, he said, “...I am sure the people of Goa know that the Congress alone can provide a change in Goa.”

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
November 2, 2021 1:09:27 am
“Congress is the only party fighting Mr Narendra Modi and his government all over India... I do not dispute that Ms Mamata Banerjee fought and won a very tough fight in Bengal. But who is fighting Mr Narendra Modi in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam? It is the Congress party. She is looking at it from the Bengal lens...” said Chidambaram.

Two days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was becoming stronger because the Congress was not serious about politics, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the TMC chief was looking at the country through the “Bengal lens”.

