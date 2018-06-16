Only cloudy conditions, no rain over most parts of Maharashtra till next week: IMD

Only cloudy and windy conditions are prevailing over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Only cloudy and windy conditions are prevailing over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

For the next spell of rain, Pune residents will have to wait till next week. There will be no rain over most parts of Maharashtra this week due to a lack of favourable conditions, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The southwest monsoon, which has become sluggish due to the sudden weakening of monsoon winds since June 11, has not made any progress northwards. Under normal conditions, the monsoon should have covered west and central Indian regions by June 15, before advancing further.

Despite making a timely arrival over the state on June 8, exactly a week ago, the southwest monsoon has not sustained even for a week. It has already covered Konkan, south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and some parts of Vidarbha.

“The rainfall activity will remain subdued over Maharashtra, except the west coast, until next week. There will be some rain over Konkan and Goa with the approaching western disturbances, but it will not bring any significant rains over the rest of the areas,” said a senior official at IMD, Pune.

With only cloudy and windy conditions prevailing over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, some areas have seen negative rainfall departures. For instance, despite receiving continuous rains, Dahanu (-99 per cent) in Konkan remained most rain deficient, followed by Satara (- 52 per cent), Aurangabad (- 15 per cent), Pune (- 8 per cent) , Ahmednagar (- 5 per cent) and Jalgaon (- 5 per cent) in this season. Strong winds have also been observed this season and they have helped keep a check on day temperatures, in the absence of rainy days.

On Friday, Mahabaleshwar and Aurangabad were the only cities to receive rain, receiving 3 mm each. The IMD has forecast isolated rains over Vidarbha between June 17 to 20, while the remaining sub-divisions will remain dry.

