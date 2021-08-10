Only 8 states, UTs likely to reopen schools in August

This comes a week after a parliamentary panel noted in a report that school closures have increased children's participation in household chores.

Only eight states and Union Territories are likely to open schools this month, the government told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

This comes a week after a parliamentary panel noted in a report that school closures have increased children’s participation in household chores.

The Education Ministry informed the Lok Sabha Monday that, as of August 2, schools have either reopened or will reopen this month for secondary and senior secondary students in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Nagaland, Punjab, Puducherry, Lakshwadeep, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Replying to a question by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, the ministry said that schools had already reopened for Classes 11 and 12 in Nagaland on July 26 and for students of Classes 9 to 12 in Haryana from July 16. Lakshwadeep got students of all grades to rejoin school in person in the first week of this month and Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on August 2, but only for students of Classes 10 to 12. The rest are expected to do the same later this month.

Last week, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports said in a report that the closure of schools should not be overlooked and that a well-balanced, reasoned view should be taken for the opening up of schools again.