Only 30% migrants have ‘no intention’ to leave Gurgaon: Study

A total of 5,000 migrants were roped in for the study conducted by the Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch. (Express Archive) A total of 5,000 migrants were roped in for the study conducted by the Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch. (Express Archive)

Only 30% of migrant workers in Gurgaon have “no intention” of leaving the city for their hometowns in the days ahead, with the lockdown lifted, a report by citizen’s platform Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch (GNEM) has found.

Titled ‘Caught in a Bind: A status report on uncertainty and distress among Gurugram’s unorganised workers’, the report is a “situation analysis” of the condition of workers “at a time of transition out of the lockdown”. The findings of the report are based on IVR-based surveys and conversations with workers while the group was making food relief efforts during and after the lockdown.

GNEM, which has conducted the study and compiled the report, is a citizen’s platform that has been working since March 27 towards raising funds for food relief to daily wagers and informal sector workers in Gurgaon.

As per the report, among the 5,000 migrants who were roped in for the study, only 30% showed no intention of leaving the city. The report said, “30% of migrants are eager to return immediately, while 40% are planning to wait a little more time before they return.” It added that the inclination to return home also varied with the states from which the migrants hailed. A higher proportion of those from Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal wanted to return immediately, while 50% of those from Jharkhand “did not wish to return”. It said that 64% of the respondents from Uttar Pradesh were willing to “wait it out”.

In the aftermath of the lockdown, the “distress” of 37% of the workers has been compounded by the fact that cooked meal facilities, which were earlier provided, have now stopped, the study found.

Regarding employment of workers post lockdown, 60% of daily-wage workers and 42% of those working in factories have not begun work, due to low demand of workers owing to social distancing norms and disrupted supply chains.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.