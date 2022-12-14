‘Only 3.6% women in CAPFs’, House panel calls for steps to boost strength

A parliamentary committee has expressed its disappointment over the “abysmally low” – 3.68% of total strength – number of women in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), while underlining the need for immediate measures to increase their participation.

The committee observed that in 2016, it was decided by the government to reserve 33% constable-level posts in CRPF and CISF for women, and 14-15% in border guarding forces — BSF, SSB and ITBP. “The committee is disappointed to note that women constitute only 3.68% of the total strength of CAPFs. Despite efforts of the Home ministry to encourage the recruitment of women in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles, the strength of women is abysmally low,” stated the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs headed by BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Brijlal.

“The committee recommends that MHA should take concrete steps to increase the representation of women in CAPFs. Phase-wise recruitment drives for women may be put on fast track, particularly in CISF and CRPF. Steps should be taken to create a conducive environment in the border outposts so that the women are motivated to join security forces,” the committee said in its report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The committee has also recommended that the Home ministry should strive to identify the factors preventing women from joining the forces and come up with practical solutions to encourage their participation. “One such solution could be posting women (especially in CISF and CRPF) near their hometowns, which would serve as an incentive for them to join these forces and in turn increase their participation,” the report states.

The committee said that at present, 75 days of leave are provided to the personnel who are posted in the field, and there is a proposal to increase that to 100 days. “The committee is of the view that the ministry must speed up the roll-out of this proposal at the earliest for the benefit of jawans,” the report said.

The committee has also observed that the CAPFs function under much duress, given the nature of their duty that requires their postings in harsh climatic conditions. So, to ease their mental state and reduce stress, leaves at appropriate intervals are a necessity, so that they can spend time with their families. “The panel noted that the Home ministry is examining or deliberating on increasing the leaves of CAPFs personnel. The proposal should be considered positively and finalised at the earliest, as it will boost the morale of the CAPFs. Proposals for additional posts may also be positively considered for enabling the decision,” the report said.