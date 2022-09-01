scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Only 16% of human trafficking cases in 2021 saw convictions: NCRB data

While the data on convictions was not available for 11 states, as many as eight states and three Union territories saw no convictions at all.

The top performer was Jharkhand, which saw convictions in 84.2 per cent of the 92 cases that were registered in 2021. (Representational Image: Wikimedia Commons/Savvas Alexandrou)

THE CONVICTION rate in human trafficking cases across the country continues to be low, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). While police filed chargesheets in 84.7 per cent of the 2,189 cases registered under the Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) across the country in 2021, only 16 per cent of the cases saw convictions.

While the data on convictions was not available for 11 states, as many as eight states and three Union territories saw no convictions at all. The top performer was Jharkhand, which saw convictions in 84.2 per cent of the 92 cases that were registered in 2021.

In 2020, police filed chargesheets in 85.2 per cent of the 1,714 trafficking cases that were registered, but only 10.6 per cent of the total cases saw convictions. Seven states reported no convictions while two reported a conviction rate of less than 2 per cent.

In 2019, a total of 2,260 human trafficking cases were registered, of which police filed chargesheets in 83.7 per cent, while there were convictions in 22 per cent. Four states reported no convictions at all.

The states and Union territories which reported zero convictions in 2021 are: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir. Of these, police had filed final chargesheets in over 90 per cent of the cases in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana; and in over 80 per cent of the cases in Goa and Haryana.

The highest number of trafficking cases was registered in Telangana (347 cases), Maharashtra (320 cases), and Assam (203 cases).

Over the last three years, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have seen the highest number of human trafficking cases, followed by Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha and Rajasthan. Barring Telangana, all states saw a dip in cases in 2020, the first year of the pandemic which saw lockdowns.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:15:56 am
