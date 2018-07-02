Only 12 of 23 Supreme Court judges have disclosed assets: Official website

The Supreme Court website also retains records of assets of 44 former judges of the court, taking the total number of declarations to 56 judges. (Representational) The Supreme Court website also retains records of assets of 44 former judges of the court, taking the total number of declarations to 56 judges. (Representational)

OF THE 23 judges presently in the Supreme Court, from a sanctioned strength of 31, only 12 have disclosed their assets on the official website. According to the Supreme Court website, the 11 judges who are yet to disclose their assets and investments include Justices R F Nariman, A M Sapre, U U Lalit, D Y Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Mohan M Shantanagoudar, S Abdul Nazeer, Navin Sinha, Deepak Gupta and Indu Malhotra. Justices Nariman, Lalit, Rao and Malhotra were elevated directly from the Bar.

Justice Malhotra took office in April while five others — Justices Kaul, Shantanagoudar, Nazeer, Sinha and Gupta — were elevated one-and-a-half years ago. Justices Chandrachud and Rao were elevated more than two years ago. Justices Nariman, Sapre and Lalit came to the Supreme Court four years ago.

Those who have disclosed their assets include the Chief Justice of India and the other four judges in the Collegium, and seven others. The website shows that as recently as June 6, 2018, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the most senior judge after the CJI, updated his assets recording the sale of land held by him in Guwahati for Rs 65 lakh, even the tax deducted at source, as well as the transfer of ancestral land gifted to him and his spouse by his mother.

According to the website, all the judges, who have declared their assets, own some land. It shows that the top two judges don’t own a car. Justice Madan B Lokur owns a Maruti Swift, Justice Kurian Joseph a second-hand Maruti Esteem and Justice A K Sikri a Honda Civic, the website shows.

The Supreme Court website also retains records of assets of 44 former judges of the court, taking the total number of declarations to 56 judges. In May 1997, the Supreme Court decreed in a full court resolution that all judges must disclose details of assets and investments, alongwith that of their spouses and dependents, to the Chief Justice. The declarations would be confidential, it said.

The resolution stated: “Every Judge should make a declaration of all his/her assets in the form of real estate or investments (held by him/her in his/her own name or in the name of his/her spouse or any person dependent on him/her) within a reasonable time of assuming office and in the case of sitting Judges within a reasonable time of adoption of this Resolution and thereafter whenever any acquisition of a substantial nature is made, it shall be disclosed within a reasonable time. The declaration so made should be to the Chief Justice of the Court. The Chief Justice should make a similar declaration for the purpose of the record.”

In 2007, a petitioner approached the Delhi High Court asking for disclosure of assets by Judges under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The Supreme Court registry contested this plea but a three-judge bench ruled that judges should declare the assets. The registry did not appeal the High Court decision. On August 26, 2009, the Supreme Court said in a full court meeting, with Justice K G Balakrishnan as the Chief Justice, that it would voluntarily declare assets, which would be made public.

The declaration of assets is not according to a prescribed format or method. There is no recording of assets before or after the Supreme Court tenure. Yet, their public declaration is seen as a signal of transparency and a measure to increase confidence in the system, especially as judges appoint their own after the National Judicial Appointments Commission was struck down in 2015 by the Supreme Court.

