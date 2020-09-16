Only 11.9% of Ujjain population has developed Covid antibodies, says sero survey

Ujjain reported its first Covid-19 case on March 25 and since then, has had a total of 2,279 positive cases and 84 deaths. (File)

A mere 11.9 per cent of Ujjain’s population has developed seroprevalence of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, according to data from a sero survey report released on Tuesday.

According to Dr Sarman Singh, director of AIIMS-Bhopal, where the survey was conducted, even within areas which had turned into hotspots, not more than 16 per cent of the population had antibodies for the virus.

This means that around 88 per cent of Ujjain’s population still remains susceptible to the virus and remains far from developing herd immunity, he said.

“This is an unfortunate trend where we are far from developing herd immunity towards the virus. In many cases, we have learnt that the antibodies disappear which is making the plasma therapy not as effective,” Singh said.

Ujjain reported its first Covid-19 case on March 25 and since then, has had a total of 2,279 positive cases and 84 deaths. It is the seventh-worst affected district in Madhya Pradesh and has close to 450 active cases.

