Only 10% saplings planted on paper found at site, survival rate low: study

A study that looks at compensatory afforestation in lieu of forest diversion for development of projects in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district has found that only 10 per cent of saplings said to be planted were actually found on the site.

The study also found that the survival rate of saplings in some plots was as low as 3.6 per cent.

The study, conducted between 2012 and 2016, has been carried out by Himdhara Environment Research and Action Collective and is based on government data and ground research.

As of March 31, 2014, the total area demarcated for compensatory afforestation was 1,930 ha in lieu of 984 ha of forest land diverted for non-forest activities, including roads, hydro-projects, transmission lines etc.

Between 2002 and 2014, of the Rs 162.82 crore collected under Catchment Area Treatment (CAT) plan funds of Kinnaur’s projects, only 36 per cent had been spent till March 31, 2014, says the study. CAT plan funds are budgeted as mitigation measures for hydroelectric power projects.

Kinnaur Forest Division received another Rs 11.50 crore between 1980 and 2013 for compensatory afforestation after forest land was diverted for hydropower projects.

More than 90 per cent of the diversion of forest in Kinnaur takes place for the development of hydropower projects and transmission lines. Himachal Pradesh has the highest installed capacity of hydropower projects of 10,000 MW in the country, and located in Sutlej basin, Kinnaur is the state’s hydropower hub with 53 planned hydropower projects.

Explained Implementation issues on ground As diversion of forest land leads to a loss of biodiversity, it is mandated under law that compensatory afforestation be carried out in lieu of the forest that has been cleared in double the area. State governments have on several occasions been unable to utilise CAMPA funds or not made proper plans for afforestation. Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar earlier this year mandated that the CAMPA funds were to be used strictly for afforestation and not for salaries of forest staff, an issue the Ministry has been raising with states.

According to Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) rules, for every hectare of forest land diverted, double the area of ‘degraded’ lands are used as sites for ‘compensatory afforestation’.

In Kinnaur, a total of 984 ha of forest land has been diverted for development activities out of which 867 ha of forest land has been transferred for 10 big projects, 12 small hydroelectric power plants and 11 transmission lines, as of 2014.

The total diverted forest land in Kinnaur had 11,598 standing trees, belonging to 21 species, says the study. The majority of the trees felled were coniferous, dominated by cedar (3,612 felled) and rare and endangered chilgoza pines (2,743).

“One of the reasons why the forest department is unable to fulfil the target is because there’s simply no land available… A large part of Kinnaur is rocky… Around 10 per cent of the district is already forests and the rest is either used for agriculture or are grasslands… many of the plots carved out for afforestation are actually grasslands. These grasslands are used by the villagers for grazing cattle… in many instances the villagers uproot the saplings because they don’t want the grassland converted to a forest,’’says author Prakash Bhandari.

“The conceptualisation of CAMPA is faulty. The authorities only look at identifying plots of land… The socio-economic needs are not considered. There is also no monitoring of the afforestation whatsoever,’’ says author Manshi Asher.

Rapidly running out of space for compensatory afforestation, the Forest Department has now decided to carry out plantations in other districts in lieu of forest land diverted in Kinnaur.

