ISRO opens online registration to view launch of Chandrayaan-2

Hours after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced they will proceed with the Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22 at 2.43 pm, the space agency surprised the public by opening online registration to witness the launch that was called off after a technical glitch on Monday.

“Online registration for witnessing the launch of #GSLVMkIII-M1/#Chandrayaan2 from viewer’s gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota will commence from 1800 hrs IST on July 19, 2019,” the Indian space agency tweeted. It was also followed by an online registration link.

On July 15, ISRO’s ambitious mission to land a spacecraft on the moon was called off less than an hour before the launch. A technical snag was detected in the GSLV-MkIII rocket, ISRO’s most powerful rocket built to carry heavier payloads.

“Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019,” ISRO tweeted earlier today.

After facing technical glitch, while ISRO did not specify it, there were indications that the problem was detected in the upper stage of the rocket carrying the cryogenic engine where liquid hydrogen fuel had been filled less than half an hour earlier.

Several space scientists had said the space agency must be appreciated for calling off the launch rather than hurrying into a major disaster.