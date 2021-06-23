India ranks higher than US in report on media trust

The study found 73 per cent of the respondents using smartphones to access news. (Source: Thickstock)

India ranked at 31 when it came to “trust in news” out of the 46 media markets surveyed by the Reuters Institute.

The findings of the online survey were published on Wednesday in the 10th edition of Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (RISJ)’s Digital News Report 2021. The Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) provided logistical support for surveying the Indian market. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s study focused on trust in news and featured India for the first time in its main report.

The study found 73 per cent of the respondents in India use smartphones to access news; 82 per cent source news online, including from social media; and 63 per cent acquiring information solely from social media platforms like WhatsApp and YouTube.

ACJ and RISJ interviewed mainly English-speaking, online news users, leaning towards a more affluent, younger, educated, and city-dwelling population. This is only a small portion of Indians, and cannot be considered as representing the country.

While the researchers found trust in news has grown across the world on an average, only 38 per cent in India said they trusted news overall. In India, legacy print brands and government broadcasters scored high on trust levels among news consumers. Finland had the highest levels of overall trust in news with 65 per cent, while the US had the lowest levels of trust at 29 per cent.