Online creative competitions for J&K, Ladakh children to take part in during lockdown

From poster making to painting and writing slogans, or composing poem, the State Legal Services Authority has planned various online activities for children in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during the current lockdown.

Keeping in view of ongoing lockdown of 21 days and the uncertainty over whether it would be lifted on April 14 or not, a number of activities including online competitions have been planned by SLSA, said its Member Secretary M K Sharma. For this, it has launched a creative activity forum “Activity Karo Na” in collaboration with the Directorates of School Education in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh to encourage youngsters in the age group of 3-15 years to remain positive and foster creative skills, he added.

While students in the age group of 3-6 years have been asked to exhibit their artistic skills by painting, composing poems on the topic, “Save the Planet”, those in 7-10 years of age would make posters, write 300-word short stories, or slogans on the topic “Advantages of Lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic”, or “COVID-19 Hygiene Practices”, Sharma said.

The students between 11-15 years have been asked to do photography, or write articles, or slogans on the topic “Preservation of Rich Heritage of our Composite Culture”, SLSA Member Secretary said, adding the creative work, or images can be sent on the links provided by respective Directors by April 15.

The entries would be evaluated by the SLSA after the lockdown period on the basis of personal creativity of the participant and the understanding of he topic, Sharma said, adding winners of each category would be rewarded.

