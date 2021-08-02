Bombay HC asks Centre to set up dedicated TV channel for students who face network issues during pandemic

The Bombay High Court Monday asked the Centre, through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to consider having a full-fledged dedicated TV channel and radio programmes to cater to students who suffer due to lack of internet connectivity, along with specially abled students who are being deprived of education during the pandemic.

The court said that besides connectivity issues in rural regions students in such areas would not necessarily have smartphones to attend online classes, but many households have radio and television sets and the government can rely on them to ensure that the aggrieved students do not lose out.

“Why cannot there be full-fledged devoted channels for education, not only for specially abled students, but for those who have suffered? We have to go back to old technology now as the network issue will continue,” the bench said.

The division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation filed by the National Association for the Blind (NAB) seeking relief for visually challenged students in accessing education during the pandemic.

Asking the ministry why it couldn’t consider a dedicated TV channel for all students, including hearing and visually impaired pupils, when there are several channels for entertainment and movies, the court sought the central government’s response on the matter by Thursday.

On behalf of the petitioner, advocate Uday Warunjikar submitted that many schools in the state, especially in rural areas, do not have proper infrastructure for online education and students and parents are apprehensive of losing an entire academic year due to lack of access to such facilities, therefore the government is required to cater to their requirements at the earliest.

He added that out of over 900 schools for specially abled students in Maharashtra, there are nearly 200 schools for visually impaired students and most of them do not possess sufficient infrastructure to provide online education. He said that while the state government has started lectures through DD Sahyadri for students in certain slots, it was not sufficient for specially abled students.

“Along with disabled students, how are the authorities imparting online education to all other students from rural areas?,” the bench asked. Assistant Government Pleader Reena Salunke replied for the state government that education was provided to students including the specially abled by means of online apps and teachers carry out home visits for students who face network issues.

“When I visit Nagpur or Aurangabad, I do not get a mobile network at times. As Chief Justice, if I do not get a network, you expect the rural population to get the same?,” Chief Justice Datta sought to know.

The court then suggested that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) get in touch with the ministry officials for considering a dedicated education channel for all students during the pandemic and also asked the Centre and state to explore the option of imparting education through Doordarshan and Akashvani.

“We have Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha TV channels. In future, judiciary may also live stream hearings. Why cannot we have a channel for education? There are hundreds of channels for movies and entertainment, not one for education. We cannot have only colleges, schools and no academics. People in rural areas might not have funds to buy smartphones, but they need to get access to education, especially during a pandemic,” the bench said.

The bench asked NCERT’s counsel to get feedback on its suggestion from the Centre by its next hearing on August 5 and asked it not to wait for a court order to implement such a decision.