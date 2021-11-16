scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Online child sex abuse: CBI conducts searches at 76 locations across India

The searches are being conducted at Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, UP, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamilnadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
November 16, 2021 12:54:18 pm
Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal bar cbi central bureau of investigationThe Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Office in New Delhi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at 76 locations across 14 states and UTs in connection with allegations related to online child sexual abuse.

The central agency has registered 23 separate cases on November 14 against a total of 83 accused on the allegations related to Online Child Sexual Abuse & Exploitation.

