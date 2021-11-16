Online child sex abuse: CBI conducts searches at 76 locations across India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at 76 locations across 14 states and UTs in connection with allegations related to online child sexual abuse.

The searches are being conducted at Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, UP, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamilnadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

The central agency has registered 23 separate cases on November 14 against a total of 83 accused on the allegations related to Online Child Sexual Abuse & Exploitation.