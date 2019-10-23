Online banking and ATM fraud: Mumbai tops among 19 metros

Advertising

MUMBAI HAS topped the list of 19 metropolitan cities across the country when it came to the number of offences registered in 2017 related to online banking and ATM frauds as well as using the internet to “sexually exploit” victims, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics released on Monday.

Moreover, the city came second to Delhi when it came to the registration of crimes against women, with 5,453 cases filed as against Delhi’s 11,542. Similarly, when it came to the registration of cases of crimes against children, Mumbai came second after Delhi with 3,790 cases.

In terms of violent crimes like murders, Mumbai came fifth with 127 murder cases being registered in 2017. Delhi topped with 400 cases. In terms of total crimes registered, Mumbai with 39,035 FIRs registered, came in the third position behind Delhi and Bengaluru.

According to the data, in 2017, 185 cases of ATM frauds, 51 online banking frauds and 20 OTP (one-time password) frauds were registered by the police in Mumbai. At 79 cases, Patna comes second and with 25 cases, Pune comes third.

“Apart from the presence of police personnel, it is also the responsibility of the banks to have well-rested security guards stationed outside ATMs to ensure that they keep an eye on anyone tampering with the machines. In the last two years, the number of such cases have come down,” a police officer said.

Mumbai topped among cities where cyber crimes were committed for “sexual exploitation”. Other motives under which cyber crimes have been categorised are financial fraud and revenge. An officer said that majority of these cases pertained to those who would put up morphed photographs of their former girlfriends.

On Mumbai coming second when it came to registering cases of crimes against women, a senior officer said: “The reason behind this is that there is a greater awareness among people. More and more people are approaching the police with such complaints.”