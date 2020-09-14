scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 14, 2020
Top news

Govt bans export of onions with immediate effect

"The export of all varieties of onions... is prohibited with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

By: PTI | New Delhi | September 14, 2020 10:05:43 pm
Mumbai city news: Two arrested for ‘stealing’ 168 kg onionsIn the national capital, onion prices were ruling at around Rs 40 per kilogram. (File Photo)

The government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing availability and checking price of the commodity in the domestic market.

“The export of all varieties of onions… is prohibited with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The provisions under transitional arrangement shall not be applicable under this notification.

In the national capital, onion prices were ruling at around Rs 40 per kilogram.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 14: Latest News

Advertisement